‘The Big Leap’ Tells Viewers to ‘Chase Your Dreams’ in a First Look (VIDEO)

The Big Leap is getting ready to jeté onto TV screens this fall and we have your first look at the poster for the Fox drama.

From creator Liz Heldens, the show revolves around a group of diverse and down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a reality dance show. The goal is to be cast in the live production for Swan Lake.

In a first look at the poster, viewers get a peek at the inspirational tone with brand new key art as the tagline states, “Chase your dreams. Watch your step.” Starring Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Rexasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow, a The Big Leap featurette is introducing you to their characters.

All facing their own challenges, the clip, above, teases hardships such as single-parenthood, mid-life crises, relationship struggles, tragedy, and more. In this series inspired by a U.K. reality format, The Big Leap takes viewers into a show-within-a-show to share moving stories of triumph.

“When life knocks you down, you’ve got to get back up and try again,” notes Blain. Meanwhile, Polo echoes his sentiments, adding that The Big Leap is “about second chances.”

Rudnitsky further pushes that the series asks the question, “is it ever too late to believe in yourself?” Find out in the teaser, above, and don’t miss out on The Big Leap when it arrives on Fox this fall.

The Big Leap, Series Premiere, Monday, September 20, 9/8c, Fox