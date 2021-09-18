3 Fierce Glenn Close Performances to Stream on Netflix Right Now

Whether she’s playing a vamp (Dangerous Liaisons), a civil rights champ (Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story), or going camp (101 Dalmatians), Glenn Close always entertains. Here are three of our favorite film performances, all now streaming on Netflix.

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Who killed wealthy tycoon Aristide Leonides? Every member of the family had a motive, including his bitter sister-in-law, Lady Edith de Haviland. Close plays the character with an iciness that induces goosebumps.

Air Force One

Sure, Harrison Ford’s POTUS gets to kick butt at 30,000 feet when terrorists hijack his jet, but it’s Close’s level-headed veep, Kathryn Bennett, who takes command in the situation room, helping guide everyone to a happy ending.

Hillbilly Elegy

Close earned her eighth Oscar nomination for disappearing into the role of impoverished but loving “Mamaw.” She becomes a mother figure for her grandson when her drug-addicted daughter (Amy Adams) is too unfit.