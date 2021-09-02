‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Reveals Celebrity Guests for Final Season

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is bringing a star-studded guest lineup for its 19th and final season, which is set to premiere on Monday, September 13.

Returning to the studio with a fully vaccinated audience, DeGeneres will welcome a whole host of celebrity guests to the sofa, kicking things off with Jennifer Aniston. This marks the Friends star’s 23rd appearance on the show and is also a nice nod to the past, as she was the show’s first-ever guest when it debuted back in 2003.

Other guests include late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who will be making his 20th appearance on the show, and Kim Kardashian, who will be giving her first interview since her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians concluded.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish, pop-rock band Imagine Dragons, rapper/producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore, and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge are also scheduled to appear.

DeGeneres is expected to take a trip down memory lane during the final season, which will take place in front of a full studio audience for the first time since the pandemic started. The longtime host will reminisce about past celebrity appearances and update viewers on many of the human interest stories that have been highlighted on the show over the years.

The end of The Ellen Degeneres Show comes following a slew of allegations of a toxic workplace environment that arose last year. DeGeneres, who denied any knowledge of such behavior, spoke about the situation in a monologue last season.

“As you may have heard, this summer, there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation,” she stated. “I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected … I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

See Also Who Will Replace Ellen DeGeneres as TV's Biggest Daytime Host? Now that 'Ellen' is ending, fans have clear favorites for the next ruler of daytime TV.

Despite the controversies, DeGeneres’ decision to leave the show was said to be the plan anyway, as her contract was up in 2022. “Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years. I always knew in my heart that season 19 would be my last,” she explained at the time. “The truth is I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time… I truly felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Weekdays, Check your local listings