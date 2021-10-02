‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Examines the Effects of Years of Combat on Jason Hayes

Stamp this file top secret: The military drama opens with a black-ops assignment “in the most fortified country in the world,” says SEAL Team exec producer Spencer Hudnut. “If we’re even discovered, it will set off an international incident.”

This is the first of many bold missions, but folded into Season 5 is something more personal. “We examine what years of combat in the War on Terror has done to [soldiers],” he says. For Bravo 1, Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), the result has been debilitating headaches. “Jason keeps an eye on this situation to make sure he’s able to operate,” adds Hudnut.

He needs all his wits in Episode 4, SEAL Team’s last on CBS before moving to Paramount+. The unit is in Burkina Faso after a large-scale terrorist attack, and a cliffhanger aims to lure viewers to the streamer.

Says Hudnut of the switch, “It’s the same show. The language might be a little saltier, as it probably would be when people are shooting at you.”

SEAL Team, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, October 10, 10/9c, CBS

