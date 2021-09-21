The Hayworths Are Back to Annoy Each Other in ‘Home Economics’ Season 2

Combine an A-plus cast with smart writing about a taboo subject — the financial disparity between adult siblings — and you get a sitcom worth its weight in comedy gold.

In Season 1 of Home Economics, the Hayworths — struggling author Tom (Topher Grace), woke middle sister Sarah (Caitlin McGee) and baby bro Connor (Jimmy Tatro), the dim but rich venture capitalist — cracked us up while clashing over personal loans, pricey vacations and pay inequality.

Executive producer Michael Colton based the show, and its surplus of heart, on his own kin. “This is a family comedy about a family who loves each other too much,” he says with a laugh. “They annoy one another intensely because they think they know best and just want to help.”

The fun continues in Season 2 as Tom gets closer to publishing his Hayworth-inspired novel, therapist Sarah finds work at the private school attended by Connor’s daughter, Gretchen (Shiloh Bearman), and Connor dates one of Sarah’s friends.

But first, he kicks off an argument when he scores luxury-suite passes at a San Francisco 49ers game, just not enough for everyone. Together with Tom’s wife, Marina (Karla Souza), and Sarah’s spouse, Denise (Sasheer Zamata), “They find a way to make the game about themselves,” promises cocreator John Aboud. Priceless.

Home Economics, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 9:30/8:30c, ABC

