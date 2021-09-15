Prepare for ‘Big Changes at 51’ in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10

Your burning questions ahead of Chicago Fire Season 10 have been answered (sort of)!

Who will make it out of Lake Michigan alive?

Last we saw the Truck and Rescue Squad’s Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Harold Capp (Randy Flagler) and Tony Ferraris (real-life firefighter Anthony Ferraris), they were trapped underwater in a sinking boat with no air left in their tanks—and the exits blocked! Whether they all survive is a tightly held secret. But here’s what showrunner Derek Haas can say about Season 10’s opening scene, which picks up there: “My wife has already watched, and right before the titles came up, she screamed at me, ‘Nooo!’”

Will newly minted lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) leave Firehouse 51?

We know there’s currently no room for Kidd—who’s also newly engaged to Severide—to step up there. She’ll be searching for a unit that’s a good fit when the drama returns. Says Haas, “If a position opens for her at another house, she’s going to have to leave.”

Should we prepare for Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) to move up and out?

He’d like to take over the deputy district chief job. “We’ll see big changes at 51,” Haas hints. “The chief’s decisions will factor in, but that won’t be the only big change this season.”

Now that “Brettsey” is official, what else can we celebrate?

Yes, Capt. Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and paramedic in charge Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) finally got together in the finale. Haas can’t reveal if Casey will get the chance to plan that epic bachelor party that Severide requested (please!). But here’s something about young paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and firefighter candidates Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri): “They cook up a new business that makes me laugh.”

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 9/8c, NBC

