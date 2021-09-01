‘Unsolved Mysteries’: Netflix Teases a Premiere Date for Volume 3

It looks like fans of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries revival will have to wait a little longer for more episodes as the streamer unveiled a projected premiere date for Volume 3.

Announced via the platform’s Twitter profile, Netflix shared, “Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 will premiere Summer 2022!” The news was followed up with an appropriate reminder as the tweet continued, “And a friendly reminder since I see so many of you getting frustrated every season: none of the cases will be solved by episode’s end as the show is — once again — titled UNSOLVED Mysteries.”

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 will premiere Summer 2022! And a friendly reminder since I see so many of you getting frustrated every season: none of the cases will be solved by episode’s end as the show is — once again — titled UNSOLVED Mysteries. pic.twitter.com/8Fk1AGyTwd — Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2021

This means that it will be nearly two years between Volume 2’s arrival and Volume 3’s debut as the last batch of episodes began streaming in October of 2020. Unsolved Mysteries made its streaming debut on Netflix with Volume 1 in July 2020.

As the teasing tweet reveals, the time range is for summer next year, but it’s unclear what month that date will fall in yet. Unsolved Mysteries explores unexplained disappearances and tragic events, as well as bizarre occurrences that remain unresolved.

See Also What Are the Cases of 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 2? From a dead hotel guest in Norway to the ghosts of tsunami victims in Japan, these are the mysteries of featured in Vol. 2.

From the producers of Netflix’s Stranger Things among others, the docuseries has shed light on stories ranging from the death of a well-respected political insider to supernatural phenomena tied to Japan’s 2011 tsunami. Each volume released on the streamer has included six installments with 12 currently available for viewing.

Don’t miss out — catch up on Volumes 1 and 2 on Netflix right now and stay tuned for the arrival of Volume 3 next summer.

Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 3 Premiere, Summer 2022, Netflix