'Gotham' Season 3 Scoop From the PaleyFest Red Carpet (VIDEO)

Gotham's Cory Michael Smith & Robin Lord Taylor

Gotham

On October 19, PaleyFest wrapped up a week of “Made in NY” television panels with Fox’s Batman adaption Gotham. At the Paley Center for Media in New York, fans were able to see a screening of October 24’s bonkers episode followed by a panel moderated by TV Guide Magazine senior writer Damian Holbrook featuring the Mad City stars.

We got some red carpet scoop before the screening from stars Ben McKenzie, Robin Lord Taylor, Cory Michael Smith, Erin Richards, Chris Chalk and Drew Powell on what’s to come in Season 3, which characters they would trade places with for a day and more!

Check out the videos below.

 

Gotham, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox

