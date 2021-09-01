‘The Bachelorette’ Promo: Michelle Young Is Ready to Find Love in Season 18 (VIDEO)

Michelle Young is looking for love in the latest teaser for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

The promo (below), which aired during Tuesday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, sees the former Bachelor runner-up striding through the mansion in a white silk gown before hitting the basketball court to shoot hoops through a diamond-encrusted net.

Then, in a nod to Michelle’s career as a kindergarten teacher in Minnesota, she walks through a classroom and picks up an apple from a desk. “I’m looking for someone who’s going to change the world with me,” she ends the teaser as she saunters down the mansion stairs. “I’m ready.”

Michelle was announced as Season 18’s Bachelorette during The Bachelor‘s After the Final Rose special in March, while Katie Thurston was confirmed as Season 17’s Bachelorette. Katie has said that she has passed on as much advice as she can to her fellow Bachelor Nation alum.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“I’ve spoken to [Young] as much as I can because I know it’s any day now they’re gonna take her phone away,” Katie told Entertainment Tonight back in July. “I think the biggest advice I’ve given her is to just be open. Don’t close yourself off too early. I think guys can surprise you … weeks later when you don’t expect it.”

See Also What We Know So Far About Michelle Young's 'Bachelorette' Season Everything you need to know about the upcoming season, from who is hosting to when it premieres.

Michelle will also have guidance from the show’s new hosts, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The pair stepped in for Season 17 following Chris Harrison’s departure after he received backlash for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racist social media past.

“I feel like we gotta go help Michelle,” Tayshia said in the Season 17 finale. “Michelle, we’re coming, baby!” the pair yelled.

The Bachelorette, Season 18 Premiere, October 19, 8/7c, ABC