‘Heels’ Star Stephen Amell Opens Up About Being Removed From Delta Flight

Heels star Stephen Amell has opened up about getting removed from a Delta flight back in June, saying he is “deeply ashamed” about the incident.

After reportedly getting into an argument with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, the former Arrow lead was kicked off a Delta flight in Austin, Texas — and he is not shying away from the issue. Appearing on a recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Inside of You, Amell jumped right into the topic and explained what happened.

“It’s very, very simple — I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place. And, I got on a plane,” Amell stated. “I was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. I picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset.”

He went on to explain that his wife only said one thing during the entire fight, and that was, “If you don’t lower your voice, they’re going to ask you to get off the plane.” Amell noted that his wife “was 100-percent right there. I was being loud. I was probably dropping a few F-bombs.”

After being asked to leave the aircraft, Amell deplaned and took a different flight home. The news hit TMZ soon after, and the actor took to Twitter to explain that he got into an argument with his wife, a statement he now wants to clear up.

“It was not an argument… This is 100 percent my fault,” he insisted. “I feel like I went the better part of 10 years without being an a**hole in public. I was an a**hole in public. It’s really, really shameful. And it makes you kind of look in the mirror. And I just realized a couple of things: if people are going to recognize you, don’t necessarily drink in a public place, but more importantly, don’t drink in a public place if you can’t handle your s***.”

Amell, who currently plays pro-wrestler Jack Spade in the Starz drama Heels, said that he is still trying to make amends for what happened, specifically with his wife, and is “very ashamed of it.”