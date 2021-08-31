‘CBS This Morning’ Gets New Name and Studio With ‘CBS Mornings’

CBS is ready to help viewers start their day with the new morning news program, CBS Mornings, which will begin on Tuesday, September 7. Formerly CBS This Morning, the new name and focus will tie together all three of CBS’ morning shows, including CBS Saturday and Sunday Morning, each sharing a similar style and news format.

“CBS Mornings Monday through Friday builds on the strong foundation of hard news and smart conversation set by CBS News in the mornings during the 7:00 AM hour, while expanding its feature reporting during the 8:00 AM hour with live interviews as well as in-depth pieces, covering topics from news, sports, climate, and technology to race, health, parenting and personal finance,” reads the show’s description. “It will also feature signature arts and culture pieces from Anthony Mason. And, of course, Vlad Duthiers will continue to be a regular feature, bringing his joy to the new studio through his ‘What to Watch’ segment.”

This Morning co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil will be joined by new addition Nate Burleson to host Mornings Monday through Friday. Jeff Glor, Dana Jacobson, and Michelle Miller will begin hosting the updated Saturday Morning starting September 18. Jane Pauley will continue her longtime run as anchor of Sunday Morning in the show’s current studio.

Our new co-host, @nateburleson, is making himself at home in our new Times Square studio, debuting September 7! https://t.co/QMZYPbG0i8 pic.twitter.com/ub30H0l9Ou — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 31, 2021

“All CBS News morning broadcasts will now be part of the same family, with a focus on original reporting and exquisite storytelling, connected by the sound of the iconic trumpet music and an ethos of optimism that carries all the way through to the sunshine logo itself,” stated Neeraj Khemlani, the President and Co-head of CBS News and Stations. “We’re adding a little bit of CBS Sunday Morning – every morning – on CBS Mornings.”

In addition to the show’s rebranding comes a studio upgrade, as the ViacomCBS headquarters Times Square studio will receive a state-of-the-art makeover. The new design comes from CBS Senior Vice President of News Operations, Rick Jefferson, with creative directors Renee Cullen and Jack Morton Worldwide.

Something new is happening at @CBS. We’ve built you a better morning. We’ve got some personal news… we’ll soon be moving to our brand new studio in Times Square! We’ll also have a new name and theme when @NateBurleson joins @GayleKing and @TonyDokoupil at the table beginning September 7. Check out a sneak peak of #CBSMornings! 🌞 pic.twitter.com/bOp43O1KHH — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 31, 2021

“The two hours the CBS MORNINGS team has every weekday is a gift. We get the chance to inform the audience with the most up-to-date information a person needs to start their day, as well as tell deeper stories that someone would want to watch at 7:00 AM or 7:00 PM,” said executive producer Shawna Thomas. “CBS MORNINGS won’t shy away from complicated topics or uplifting moments. Come September, the energy of our new anchor team will bring all of this together to help viewers understand and engage with their world.”

CBS Mornings, 7a/6c, Monday – Friday, Check local listings