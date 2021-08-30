MeTV and Decades Honor Ed Asner With Special Programming Slate

MeTV and Decades are paying tribute to a TV legend as they honor the late great Ed Asner with special programming slates.

Kicking off Friday, September 3 on Decades, viewers can tune in for a special presentation of a rarely-seen interview with Asner on The Dick Cavett Show during which he discussed Lou Grant and his life before Hollywood. The following day on September 4, Decades invites viewers to enjoy a weekend binge of 84 episodes from The Mary Tyler Moore Show library spanning through Sunday.

Meanwhile, beginning September 5 on MeTV, viewers can tune in for four episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show as well as a special episode of The Alfred Hitchcock Hour starring Asner. Below, see the full breakdown of times, episodes, and more for “Decades TV Network Remembers Ed Asner” and “MeTV Celebrates Ed Asner.”

Friday, September 3 (Decades)

9/8c – The Dick Cavett Show featuring a 1980 interview with Ed Asner

Saturday, September 4 (Decades)

12/11c – #DECADESWeekendBinge of 84 episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, airing thru Monday, September 6th at 6am ET

Sunday, September 5 (MeTV)

2pm ET/PT – The Mary Tyler Moore Show – “Love Is All Around”

2:30pm ET/PT – The Mary Tyler Moore Show – “Once I Had a Secret Love”

3pm ET/PT – The Mary Tyler Moore Show – “Lou Dates Mary”

3:30pm ET/PT – The Mary Tyler Moore Show – “The Last Show”

1am ET/PT – The Alfred Hitchcock Hour – “To Catch a Butterfly”