Jesse Williams Sets First Post-‘Grey’s Anatomy’ TV Role at Hulu

Jesse Williams may have bid Grey’s Anatomy farewell, but he hasn’t turned his back on television as the actor sets up his next gig at Hulu.

Williams will star alongside Aubrey Plaza and Ramón Rodriguez in the streamer’s pilot for Olga Dies Dreaming, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on Xóchitl Gonzalez’s upcoming novel of the same name, the pilot was ordered by Hulu earlier this year.

Olga Dies Dreaming is set to publish in January 2022, and both the book and show center around a Nuyorican brother Prieto (Rodriguez) and sister Olga (Plaza) who hail from the gentrifying neighborhood of Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The series follows them as they grapple with their absent and “politically radical” mother, along with their fancy careers among New York City’s elite following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

Williams has been cast as Matteo Jones, a character who is described as a collector who refuses to conform to societal expectations. A Brooklynite, Matteo is an extremely curious person who loves music, trivia, and holds many opinions.

As fans of Williams will recall, he departed his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey’s during its 15th season in 2020. Along with his role on ABC’s medical drama, Williams’ other TV credits include Station 19, Little Fires Everywhere, Power, and Greek.

The series is being adapted for television by Gonzalez, who is executive producing alongside director Alfonso Gomez Rejon. Both Plaza and Rodriguez are attached as producers. Stay tuned for updates on Olga Dies Dreaming as progress on the pilot continues at Hulu.