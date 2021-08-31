Comedy Legends in the ‘Building,’ Marie Kondo Sparks Joy, ‘Generation 9/11,’ Jason Biggs Comes Knocking

Steve Martin and Martin Short team up with Selena Gomez as amateur sleuths in Hulu’s comedy-mystery Only Murders in the Building. Zen mistress Marie Kondo brings her organizational magic to struggling businesses in a new series. PBS profiles children who lost their fathers during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in Generation 9/11. Jason Biggs goes door-to-door playing trivia in a new game show.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

Series Premiere

Legendary comedy amigos Steve Martin and Martin Short team up with millennial fave Selena Gomez as true-crime podcast addicts who become amateur sleuths in a farcical mystery-comedy. (The first three episodes drop this week, with more following weekly.) Martin plays a washed-up actor who once played a detective on TV, Short is a has-been theater director who can’t help stage-managing everyone, and Gomez is a much-younger neighbor who may know more than she’s letting on about a suspicious death in their New York apartment complex. As they snoop around, they also produce their own podcast, which might not amuse the killer in their midst. (See the full review.)

Adam Rose/Netflix

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo

Series Premiere

Straighten up and unclutter your mind, because Marie Kondo is back for more life-enhancing lessons in how becoming more organized is a first step on the pathway to inner bliss. In a new three-part series, Kondo turns her expertise toward workplace environments, our homes-away-from-home (for those who still commute). While helping these businesses become more efficient, she’ll also select an employee to help clean up their mess, whether domestically or personally. Fans will also follow Marie home to meet her family and see how she practices what she preaches.

Courtesy of Arrow International Media

Generation 9/11

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

The children impacted most personally and immediately by the tragedy of 9/11 are now young adults, and a new documentary profiles seven of these survivors whose fathers died on that fateful day, either at the World Trade Center, on a hijacked and weaponized plane or in the Pentagon. They share how their lives changed over the last 20 years, during milestone events and anniversaries, and where they are today.

FEMA/Courtesy of National Geographic

9/11: One Day in America

Series Premiere 9/8c

As the immersive you-are-there retrospective of the 9/11 events continues, survivors search for loved ones after being separated by the toxic dust cloud after the towers fell. In a second episode, first responders race against the clock to find and rescue a group of firefighters who were trapped when the North Tower collapsed.

Jason Biggs’ Cash at Your Door

Series Premiere 11/10c

Who’s that knocking at your door, and why does he look familiar? American Pie star Jason Biggs headlines an offbeat game show from the producers of Cash Cab. As with that enduring hit, everyday contestants are taken by surprise when Biggs appears at their front door to put them through the trivia wringer. (They think they’re being featured on a show about their homes.) If they make it through three rounds of questions, they could win $25,000. The premiere is preceded by the second-season opener of Celebrity Game Face (10/9c), in which Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen are among the couples participating in wacky games and stunts, playing for charity.

Inside Tuesday TV: