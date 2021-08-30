Apple TV+ Announces Premiere, Releases Trailer For ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ (VIDEO)

Jon Stewart is heading to Apple TV+ for a brand new current affairs series, which is set to debut globally on Thursday, September 30.

The Problem With Jon Stewart is a multiple-season, single-issue series that will take a deep dive into various topics that are currently part of the national conversation. Stewart will discuss the issue with those impacted by it — as well as those who have a hand in creating the problem. The aim will be to talk through tangible steps that could lead to a solution.

In addition to the TV series, a companion podcast will also premiere on September 30 and be available via Apple Podcasts at https://apple.co/jon-stewart-podcast and via RSS, with new episodes every week (where available). The podcast will expand on the conversation from each episode, with staff members from across the show providing interviews with activists, facts on the issue, and, of course, lots of jokes.

Stewart will serve as an executive producer on the series through his Busboy Productions. Former CBS Evening News producer Brinda Adhikari has been set as showrunner; she will also exec produce alongside Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon and Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions. Chelsea Devantez (Girls5Eva) is head writer and Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer.

The former Daily Show host signed a multi-year production deal with Apple in October 2020, with The Problem With Jon Stewart being his first project. The series marks Stewart’s return to the current affairs format since leaving The Daily Show in 2015.

Episodes were filmed in New York back in July in front of a fully vaccinated crowd. Attendees had to provide official vaccination cards and complete a wellness screening before entering the studio. Audience and crew members were also required to wear masks at all times.

The Problem With Jon Stewart, Season 1, Premiere, September 30, Apple TV+