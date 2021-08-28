Ed Asner, Veteran TV Actor, Dies at 91: Stars Pay Tribute

Ed Asner in Lou Grant
Veteran TV actor Ed Asner, best known for playing Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show then on his own spinoff, has died at the age of 91.

Asner’s family passed along the news on Twitter on August 29, writing, “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Asner played Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 1977, then went on to star in Lou Grant from 1977 to 1982. (Grant went from TV news director to newspaper editor.) His numerous other TV credits include Gunsmoke, Mad About You, The Closer, The X-Files, ER, and more recently, Cobra Kai and Grace and Frankie.

He won seven Emmys (for his work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rich Man, Poor Man, Roots, and Lou Grant) and was nominated for 10 more. He also won five Golden Globes (for his work as Lou Grant on both shows and in Rich Man, Poor Man) and was nominated for six more.

Asner is survived by children Katie, Charles and twins Matthew, and Liza, and grandchildren Jake, Will, Avivah, Max, Wolf, Eddy, Gabriel, Charlotte, Grant, and Helena.

Many in Hollywood have taken to social media to pay tribute to Asner.

 

