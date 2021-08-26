ABC’s ‘The Most Magical Story on Earth’ Celebrates 50 Years of Disney World

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” will celebrate its 50th anniversary on ABC with the special The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World on October 1. Hosted by Disney Legend Whoopi Goldberg, the special will give fans a magical behind-the-scenes look at the journey of how the iconic theme park became what it is today.

“This EARidescent special event will take viewers through Walt Disney World’s humble beginnings in the swamplands of Florida and its evolution into a cultural phenomenon. Through an expansive look into the past, present and future of the vacation destination, fans will get a never-before-seen-on-TV glimpse into the journey to bring Walt’s vision to life and a look at grand plans for the future,” states the special’s description.

The special will feature musical performances by Disney Legend, Christina Aguilera, and Halle Bailey, star of the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid, accompanied by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. Fans will learn about the park’s important pop culture moments, from its many appearances on TV sitcoms to the beginnings of the “I’m going to Disney World!” campaign, and how the park has worked with The Make-A-Wish Foundation for over 40 years to make children’s dreams come true.

Along with interviews with Walt Disney World cast members, several celebrities will make appearances, including Anthony Anderson, John Stamos, Marsai Martin, Melissa Joan Hart, Candace Cameron Bure, and Gary Sinise. NFL stars Tom Brady, Phil Simms, and Doug Williams will also appear alongside Disney creators Kevin Feige, Pete Docter, and James Cameron, with Imagineers Bob Weis, Mark Kohl, and Ann Morrow Johnson. Disney executives Bob Chapek, Bob Iger, and Michael Eisner are also set to appear.

The special is produced by ABC News with ABC Entertainment and Disney Parks Global Content. David Sloan and Sally Conner will serve as senior executive producers, with Matt Lombardi as executive producer.

The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World, Special, Friday, October 1, 8/7c, ABC