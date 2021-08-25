‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’: Romance & Secrets Abound in First Trailer (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem has arrived and it’s full of surprises, secrets, and romance.

The limited spinoff series premiering Monday, September 6, and streaming new episodes through Friday, September 10 sees the return of some familiar faces as Salem’s residents travel outside of their usual setting. The series is streaming for free on Peacock, and Days fans are sure to get excited over the return of Charles Shaughnessy as Shane Donovan, a character he played on the original soap from 1984 to 1992.

Shaughnessy isn’t the only surprise being unveiled along with the new trailer, as the show adds Jackie Cox (RuPaul’s Drag Race), an iconic Canadian drag queen famous for her Lisa Rinna impersonation, as a guest star. In the thrilling first look, below, a mystery is set up involving stolen jewels which could cause dire consequences for Salem if they fall into the wrong hands.

Luckily, ISA agent Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) is on the case as she crosses the globe in search of the missing treasure. Also outside of Salem are John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) on vacation in Zurich, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) on a romantic New Orleans getaway, Chad (Billy Flynn) visiting friends in Phoenix, and Abe (James Reynolds), Paulina (Jackée Harry), Lani (Sal Stowers), and Eli (Lamon Archey) on a trip to Miami.

Others making appearances in the series include Eileen Davidson, Thaao Penghlis, Leann Hunley, Christie Clark, Austin Peck, Greg Rikaart, Chandler Massey, Zachary Atticus Tinker, and Peter Porte. Don’t miss their epic hunt for stolen jewels along with plenty of romance, action, and drama that only Days can deliver. Check out the trailer, below, and stream Beyond Salem this September.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Series Premiere, Monday, September 6, Peacock