‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ First Look: Lisa Rinna & Eileen Davidson Return (PHOTOS)

The first photos for Peacock’s Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem have arrived, giving viewers their first look at the return of Lisa Rinna‘s Billie Reed (above) among other fan-favorite characters.

The limited series spinoff begins streaming Monday, September 6, and runs through Friday, September 10. Beyond Salem will take viewers on a brand new adventure as John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) travel to Zurich, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chadd (Billy Flynn) visits friends in Phoenix, and Abe (James Reynolds), Paulina (Jackée Harry), Lani (Sal Stowers), and Eli (Lamon Archey) vacation in Miami.

Over the course of a long weekend, they find themselves embroiled in a mystery that involves stolen jewels that could cause dire consequences for Salem if they fall in the wrong hands. Thankfully ISA agent Billie is on the case in a race against time to find the missing treasure.

Along with previewing Hogestyn, Hall, Reynolds, and Harry’s roles in the series, new photos also tease Eileen Davidson‘s return as Kristen DiMera in the spinoff. Expect plenty of surprises while a tale packed with romance, action, and drama unfolds as favorite Salem supercouples and familiar faces reconnect along the way.

Others set to make appearances are stars Thaao Penghlis, Leann Hunley, Christie Clark, Austin Peck, Greg Rikaart, Chandler Massey, and Zachary Atticus Tinker. The series is produced by Corday Production in association with Sony Pictures Television with Ken Corday executive producing and Albert Alarr co-executive producing. Ron Carlivati serves as the spinoff’s head writer.

