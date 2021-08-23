HBO has confirmed that Succession will premiere its third season this October, two years after Season 2 aired its finale.

On Monday morning, the network made the announcement, tweeting a new image of Brian Cox as the Roy family patriarch Logan Roy alongside the caption, “October.” An exact premiere date has yet to be confirmed.

The Emmy-winning drama from British screenwriter Jesse Armstrong underwent several production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, filming resumed in New York City in the fall of 2020, and, last month, HBO gave fans a taste of what’s to come in the first official trailer for Season 3.

Based on the trailer, viewers should expect even more machinations and underhanded ploys as the Roy family goes to war following Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) betrayal of his father at the end of Season 2. The Roy siblings remain as ruthless as ever as they pick sides in the ongoing battle for control of the family business.

In addition to Cox and Strong, Succession stars Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans), and J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman).

Joining Season 3 are Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood) and Adrien Brody (Peaky Blinders) alongside Sanaa Lathan (The Affair), Linda Emond (Lodge 49), Jihae Kim (Altered Carbon), Dasha Nekrasova (The Serpent), and Hope Davis (Your Honor).

Succession, Season 3, October, HBO