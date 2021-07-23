What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in August 2021

Hulu is gearing up for a major month of programming this August as the streamer launches several new originals and welcomes the return of network favorites.

On the originals front, don’t miss out on two star-studded newbies including Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy as well as Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. Plus, network musts Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Bachelor in Paradise make their returns with new seasons.

Below, see the full list of titles that are coming and going from Hulu in August.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in August:

August 1

Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3 (Vice)

10 to Midnight (1983)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

All About E (2015)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack The Block (2011)

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Black Swan (2009)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Christina’s House (2001)

Contagion (2011)

Every Breath You Take (2021)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Fish Don’t Blink (2002)

Fred Claus (2007)

Freelancers (2012)

French Postcards (1979)

From Prada To Nada (2011)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)

The Girl King (2015)

The Grudge (2004)

Gulliver’s Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Henry V (1989)

Hondo (1953)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hunter (1980)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)

It’S Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jack And Jill (2011)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Mad Max (1980)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Naz & Maalik (2015)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Rudy (1993)

Shane (1953)

Shark Tale (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Those People (2015)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Watchmen (2009)

August 4

The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice)

August 5

Princess Cyd (2017)

August 6

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

August 8

The Party (2018)

August 9

Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX)

August 10

Together, Together (2021)

August 11

Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)

AWOL (2016)

August 12

Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)

The Force (2017)

Held (2021)

The Virtuoso (2021)

The Waiting Room (2012)

August 13

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

August 15

The Hate U Give (2018)

Silo (2019)

August 17

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 18

Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)

Unsane (2018)

August 19

Blast Beat (2020)

Jungleland (2021)

August 21

We Broke Up (2021)

August 23

The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premeire (ABC)

August 24

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

August 26

American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)

Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)

Disobedience (2017)

Feral State (2021)

Love and Monsters (2021)

August 27

Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)

Chaos Walking (2020)

August 28

Four Good Days (2021)

August 29

Horizon Line (2021)

August 30

9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

Spell (2020)

August 31

Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in August:

August 14

Life Like (2019)

The Shape of Water (2017)

August 24

The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

How Green Was My Valley (1941)

The November Man (2014)

August 30

The Chaser (2008)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Like Father, Like Son (2013)

Nobody Knows (2004)

The One I Love (2014)

Still Walking (2008)

August 31

10 to Midnight (1983)

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

Across The Universe (2007)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Arachnophobia (1990)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

The A-Team (2010)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Best Man (1999)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Christina’s House (2001)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Conviction (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

Date Night (2010)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire (2017)

Driven (2001)

Fish Don’t Blink (2002)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Hancock (2008)

The Haunting (1999)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry V (1989)

The Hustler (1961)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Mad Max (1980)

The Mask (1994)

Miami Blues (1990)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

The Outsider (1980)

Phat Girlz (2006)

Predators (2009)

Primary Colors (1998)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Richie Rich (1994)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Rudy (1993)

Scrooged (1988)

The Sitter (2011)

The Skull (1965)

Shine a Light (2008)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Still Waiting (2009)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Vanity Fair (2004)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

Waiting… (2005)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Witless Protection (2008)