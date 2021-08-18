How exactly will we see Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott), who was locked up and awaiting trial at the end of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 when he appears this fall? We’re not quite sure yet but we do know he’ll be in a suit for at least part of his return.

McDermott is set to recur in Season 2 (after being a series regular in Season 1), reportedly appearing in eight episodes. He has shared two photos from the set, one of himself in his trailer in a suit with the caption “The Return of Richard Wheatley” and the other of his trailer door. Check them out below.

We also know that Season 2 will feature Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Detective Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) mother, Bernadette. (She won an Emmy in 2009 for her guest spot on SVU.) And Ron Cephas Jones and Vinnie Jones will recur as a congressman and Eastern European gangster, respectively.

“The first third of the season is The Godfather. The second third is American Gangster. And the last third is Scarface,” executive producer Dick Wolf previously said about Season 2. “These villains are going to be really bad guys that give Chris a constant source of energy, outrage, belief in justice, and a different way of pursuing criminals than we’ve had before.”

Organized Crime returns for its second season on Thursday, September 23, at 10/9c, following a two-hour premiere of SVU (which will then move to its usual 9/8c time slot the following week). Photos shared on social media by both Meloni and SVU‘s Mariska Hargitay (who plays Captain Olivia Benson) suggest that there could be a bit of a crossover to kick off the two shows’ 2021-2022 seasons. We’ll have to wait to see just what other plans Richard may have for Benson after focusing on her in the Organized Crime Season 1 finale.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 23, 10/9c, NBC