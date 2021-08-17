‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Won’t Return for Season 6 (or Maybe Ever)

After a messy and drama-filled fifth season, The Real Housewives of Dallas will not return for Season 6 in 2022, as Bravo has decided to put a pause on production, Variety was first to report.

Though the show will not be filming this year, Bravo has not officially canceled the series. “There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that, nothing official has been decided,” states a Bravo spokesperson.

The low-rated fifth season of the reality series sparked lots of drama between Asian American cast member Dr. Tiffany Moon and costar Brandi Redmond who, prior to filming the season, had a video of her using an offensive Asian accent go viral. Moon also butted heads with cast member Kameron Westcott after the former pushed the latter to try chicken feet at a brunch. Westcott’s husband, Court, later took to Twitter, stating that “‘anti-racism’ is racism.”

Moon later stated at the reunion that she did not believe Redmond was racist, even though she did not feel welcomed by her, and Westcott apologized for her behavior and for not asking “more questions.” Bravo went on to issue a statement supporting Moon, saying, “Anti-racism is, in fact, not a form of racism and the network stands by Dr. Tiffany Moon and her advocacy against racism and violence.”

Bravo often chooses not to fully cancel their Real Housewives series, leaving the possibility for the show to return down the line. The Real Housewives of Miami is making a return on Peacock after concluding eight years ago in 2013. The only Housewives series to fully get the ax was The Real Housewives of D.C., which only ran for one season.

Perhaps the series will make an eventual return, but will the Season 5 drama call for a new cast of women? Time will tell.