‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Cast Hints at ‘Strange Practices, But Good Outcomes’ (VIDEO)

In Nine Perfect Strangers, Hulu’s suspenseful limited series based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling 2018 novel, nine people from different worlds sign up for 10 days of transformation at an exclusive wellness resort, Tranquillum, run by enigmatic Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman).

“There are strange practices, but good outcomes,” reveals Melissa McCarthy, who plays famous author Frances Welty. Like all of the guests, she makes surprising connections with the other “strangers.” Her friction and then friendship with painkiller addict Tony Hogburn (Bobby Cannavale) a faded celebrity, is both hilarious and touching.

For everyone at Tranquillum, it’s a twisted and sometimes frightening path to healing due to Masha’s bizarre and perhaps illegal therapeutic methods.

The rest of the “strangers” are: brokenhearted Carmel Schneider (Regina Hall); Lars Lee (Luke Evans), who’s there to expose Masha; super-rich Ben Chandler (Melvin Gregg) and his wife, social media influencer Jessica (Samara Weaving); and the grieving Marconi family, dad Napoleon (Michael Shannon), mom Heather (Asher Keddie), and teen Zoe (Grace Van Patten).

Nine Perfect Strangers, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 18, Hulu