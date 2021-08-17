Jason Alexander Joins ‘The Conners’ for a Season 4 Guest Arc

Jason Alexander is bringing his comedic charm to ABC’s The Conners for Season 3 as the Seinfeld actor takes on the role of Pastor Phil.

Set to appear in two episodes this season, Alexander’s character is introduced when Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) decide to attend an AA meeting with hopes of receiving spiritual guidance. Seeking out Pastor Phil in particular, the sisters are hoping to connect with the unconventional cleric with a rebel past.

Pastor Phil is described as someone who uses “humor and unflinching honesty to spread the good word” to others. Will it be enough to help Darlene and Becky out? Thankfully fans don’t have to wait too long to find out as The Conners returns to TV this September.

Season 4 will see the family continue to face their daily struggles of life in Landford as Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene, Becky, and D.J. (Michael Fishman) deal with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America.

Through it all, they persevere with love and humor that’s worth watching. Don’t miss out when Alexander joins in on the fun for Season 4. Stay tuned for additional details and catch The Conners this fall on ABC.

Also appearing in Season 4 are costars Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson. The Conners is executive produced by Tom Werner, Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez.

The Conners, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 9/8c, ABC