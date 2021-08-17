Kelsey Grammer Gives an Update on the ‘Frasier’ Revival (VIDEO)

It’s been a while since Paramount+ announced its plans to bring Frasier back to TV and star Kelsey Grammer is providing an update on the revival.

Appearing virtually on NBC’s Today, Grammer was asked about what fans should expect when the show returns. “We’re negotiating with everybody,” the actor revealed. “We want everybody back, that’s my dream.”

While he awaits confirmation on the original series’ other stars, Grammer added, “We certainly have alternative ideas and scenarios of there’s a new sort of thrust to… the new show. The third act for Frasier, the second act for the rest.”

Currently attached to the project as a star and executive producer, Grammer is joined by fellow writers Chris Harris, Joe Cristalli, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon who also executive produce. No other actors have been announced as participating, as hinted by Grammer’s statements, but he remains optimistic adding “We just hope they all want to join us.”

The original series premiered in 1993 and aired for 11 seasons on NBC following the titular psychiatrist who returns home from Boston to Seattle where he starts a radio advice show. Frasier‘s cast included the late John Mahoney, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin among others.

Along with offering an update on Frasier‘s revival progress, Grammer cleared up some confusion about comments he made earlier this year suggesting that his character had come into some money. “I said Frasier the character is a little like George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life. He has an intention for his life that he never gets to fulfill. But ends up being rich beyond his imagination,” Grammer clarified. “I didn’t mean money.”

