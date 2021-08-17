‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star O-T Fagbenle Joins Apple TV+ Series ‘WeCrashed’

The Handmaid’s Tale star O-T Fagbenle has joined Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series WeCrashed in a recurring role.

Fagbenle will play Cameron Lautner in the series, which is based on the Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. Cameron is a partner at a powerful investment firm appointed to try and instill discipline at WeWork and prepare it for its upcoming IPO (Initial public offering). Unfortunately, this brings him into conflict with the company’s eccentric and headstrong CEO.

The Looking actor will star alongside the previously announced Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, and America Ferrera. Along with starring in the series, both Hathaway and Leto serve as executive producers alongside showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello.

WeCrashed tells the greed-filled rise and eventual demise of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (Crazy Stupid Love) are set to direct.

Fagbenle, who received an Emmy nomination for his role as Luke Bankole in The Handmaid’s Tale, has been very busy as of late. Not only did he star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s Black Widow, but he was recently cast as Barack Obama in Showtime’s political anthology series The First Lady. Last year, he wrote, co-directed, exec produced, and starred in the British comedy series Maxxx.

