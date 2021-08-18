‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Johnny Makes a Confession to Bao (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight‘s 13th season continues to unfold on Lifetime, and we have an exclusive sneak peek at the romantic honeymoon shenanigans taking place in the upcoming episode, “The Keys to My Heart.”

Former college acquaintances Johnny and Bao are taking a sweet side trip in the exclusive clip, above, making way for a pivotal milestone in their relationship. The setting? A seaside picnic that includes beautiful red roses.

The gesture put together by Johnny blows his new bride away as Bao says, “I can’t believe you planned all this.” As Bao speaks, Johnny ushers her towards a comfy picnic blanket where they both take a seat.

“This is beautiful,” she continues to remark. “No one has ever done anything like this for me before.” Johnny’s surprise almost matches hers as he shows shock when she adds that no one has ever given her a picnic before.

Continuing to hit some high notes, Johnny offers his new bride and old acquaintance some prosecco, which he remembers she loved from their days in school. With all of the components in the right spot, Johnny prepares for a big confession as he toasts to “not holding anything back.”

Whether it’s a love confession or not will remain to be seen until you watch the clip, above, but the bigger question is whether or not Bao feels the same. As Johnny revealed earlier this season, admitting feelings before his partner is a challenge he’s faced a few times. Catch the sneak peek and don’t miss the honeymoon drama unfold in the full episode airing on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime