‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’: FX Releases First Official Trailer (VIDEO)

FX has released the first full trailer for the eagerly-anticipated Impeachment: American Crime Story, which premieres on September 7. The series will follow the impeachment case of former President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) and the women at the center of it: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford).

“As you no doubt heard, you get to work in the West Wing as of this morning. You’re going to be working right beside the people who run the world,” says a White House official in the teaser as intern Lewinsky smiles at the President, to which he returns the gesture.

The trailer then shows Tripp telling members of the press: “There’s a woman I’m very close to in the midst of an affair with the President of the United States.” Handing over several recorded phone calls with Lewinsky, Tripp sparked the beginning of one of the biggest U.S. political scandals in history.

“This isn’t about justice,” says Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter, stating that it was also about impeachment. We see Ashford as Paula Jones fighting with her husband (Taran Killam), plus Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and the President insisting: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

Impeachment marks the third installment of the American Crime anthology series, following The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Ryan Murphy executive produces the series alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Michael Uppendahl, and Paulson. As shown in the trailer, Lewinsky herself is tied to the project as a producer for the series.

“It all has to come out,” says Tripp, and we can’t wait to watch it all unfold.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, Season Premiere, Tuesday, September 7, 10/9c, FX