‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Netflix Unveils Cast for Live-Action Series

Netflix has unveiled its first set of stars for the upcoming live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Written by showrunner Albert Kim, the adaptation of the award-winning Nickelodeon series is bringing Aang, Katara, and more beloved characters to life in a whole new way. Serving alongside Kim as executive producers on the project are Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Michael Goi.

Episodes will be directed by Goi, co-executive producer Roseanne Liang, and Jabbar Raisani. Helping bring the animated original’s characters to live action are series regular stars Gordon Cormier (12) as Aang, Kiawentiio (14) as Katara, Ian Ousley (16) as Sokka, and Dallas Liu (17) as Zuko.

“A live-action version would establish a new benchmark in representation and bring in a whole new generation of fans,” showrunner Kim stated. “This was a chance to showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people. Not just in a cartoon, but in a world that truly exists, very similar to the one we live in.”

At the center of the story is Cormier’s Aang, a fun-loving boy who happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements, and the keeper of balance and peace in the world. The airbending prodigy is a reluctant hero who struggles with the burden of his duties.

Meanwhile, waterbender Katara has endured a great personal tragedy that holds her back from reaching her full potential but never dims her caring spirit. Sokka is Katara’s older brother and leader of his tribe who masks his doubts with deadpan humor. And Zuko is a firebender and guarded Crown Prince to the Fire Nation who is roaming the world in exile on a quest to capture the Avatar to reclaim his life.

Stay tuned for more details as Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender continues to take shape.

