See Carrie & Mr. Big Get Into Bed for ‘And Just Like That…’ (PHOTO)

Filming for the forthcoming Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… continues in New York City as does the relationship between Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw and Chris Noth‘s Mr. Big it would seem.

In a newly-posted photo shared to Instagram, Noth teased his and Parker’s return to their roles with a risque-ish setup. “Just like the old days!” Noth captioned an image of him and Parker in bed together under the covers.

The onscreen couple are no strangers to the setting and have quite the storied past when it comes to the franchise. The last time fans saw the duo together was in 2010’s Sex and the City 2, the follow-up flick to 2008’s Sex and the City: The Movie.

Even though Carrie and Mr. Big were leading a married life together when fans last saw them, if the pair have proved anything over the years it’s that they’re unpredictable when it comes to relationship statuses. Whether they’re still married or not remains unclear, but if Carrie and Big are in bed together we’ll take that as a good sign?

This isn’t the first time the costars have been seen together since filming on the HBO Max series began, Parker and Noth were recently photographed on the streets of New York City. Their characters appeared to be wrapped up in a serious conversation that was less amicable than Noth’s behind-the-scenes image.

And Just Like That… revisits Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate, life and relationships in their fifties. With Noth’s tease, we’re eager to see what this return will look like for Carrie and Big. In the meantime, stay tuned for updates and news about the highly-anticipated series.

And Just Like That…, TBA, HBO Max