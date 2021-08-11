‘Friends’: Do You Think Ross and Rachel Would Still Be Together Now? (POLL)

Amidst rumors of what may or may not be going on in real life for Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer — the stars who played Rachel and Ross on Friends for its 10-season run (1994-2004) — we can’t help but think about the relationship status of their characters. (Schwimmer’s rep told Elle UK the rumors are “false.”)

During HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special, Aniston and Schwimmer did say their characters got married and had kids. That echoed what Aniston said in June 2019 about the couple’s status.

But it’s not crazy to wonder if those two would go the distance. After all, Ross and Rachel were in a relationship for a relatively short length of time in the series: They officially got together in Season 2, Episode 14 “The One with the Prom Video” and broke up in Season 3, Episode 16 “The One the Morning After.” That’s when the debate over whether or not they were on a break when he slept with someone else started.

When he wouldn’t take responsibility in Season 4, she closed the door on getting back together. They got married in Las Vegas in the Season 5 finale, then divorced (after he eventually told her he couldn’t get the annulment he said he would.) They also briefly thought about a future together when they had their daughter, Emma, at the end of Season 8 and the beginning of Season 9.

The final season began with Rachel and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) sort of dating, only to realize they were better off as friends. Then, Rachel took a job in Paris, she and Ross slept together the night before she left, and she eventually got off the plane after he told her he still loved her.

“I am never letting you go again,” he said. “This is where I want to be. No more messing around, I don’t want to mess this up again,” she agreed. “Me neither, we’re done being stupid,” he promised before adding, “This is it … unless we’re on a break.”

But do you think they grew up and stopped messing around, or did they end up splitting again? Vote in our poll below.

