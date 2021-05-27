Will There Be a ‘Friends’ Movie? Plus, Where Would Everyone Be Today?

If all you want after seeing the six stars of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — reunited in the HBO Max special is more from Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross, sadly, it sounds like you’re out of luck.

When Friends: The Reunion host James Corden asked if they’ve ever thought about doing another episode or movie, Kudrow’s immediate answer was “No.” But she has a good reason: “That’s all up to [creators] Marta [Kauffman] and David [Crane], and I once heard them say — and I completely agree — that they ended the show very nicely, everyone’s lives are very nice, and they would have to unravel all those good things in order for there to be stories. I don’t want anyone’s happy ending unraveled. Also, at my age, to say ‘floopy,’ stop, you have to grow up.”

But the stars did share where they think their characters would be today. After checking with Schwimmer, Aniston confirmed Rachel and Ross did get married and had kids. “You still played with bones,” she added. “That’s paleontology,” he interjected.

Cox sees Monica as “still really competitive. Her kids probably graduated, but she is still in charge of the bake sale at an elementary school. She’s just gotta keep things going, PTA.” After Perry raised his hand for acknowledgment, she added, “You are making me laugh every day.” Perry “just wanted to make sure I factored in there somewhere.”

In Kudrow’s mind, “Phoebe’s married to Mike [Paul Rudd], they’re probably in Connecticut, they have kids, and I think she was the advocate for her kids who were a little different and all the other kids who were just a little different, creating the arts program, the music thing, all that.”

As for Joey, “he probably opened a sandwich shop in Venice Beach,” LeBlanc said.

So while we may not get to see any of that (or anything else) happen with our favorite friends, we can, at least, reminisce whenever we want with the original 10 seasons and the reunion special looking back on the hit comedy.

Friends: The Reunion, Streaming Now, HBO Max