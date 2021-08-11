‘Doctor Who’ Writer Russell T. Davies Calls Out ‘Feeble’ Bisexual Scene in ‘Loki’

Former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies has slammed Disney for its “pathetic” attempts at telling LGBT+ stories, taking particular aim at Loki‘s approach to bisexuality.

Davies is a multi-time BAFTA Award-winner, known for crafting critically acclaimed LGBT+ dramas, including Queer As Folk and, more recently, HBO’s It’s A Sin. Speaking at a virtual Pride month panel for Swansea University, Davies opened up about the TV industry’s change in attitude towards queer stories and his concerns with streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix.

“I think huge, cleaning warning bells are ringing as the giants rise up with Netflix and Disney Plus especially,” Davies told the online panel. “I think that’s a very great worry. Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show.’

He continued: “It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince,’ and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you marvelous?’ It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told.”

The scene Davies was referencing came in the third episode of the Marvel series when Sylvie asked Loki if he had a “princess” or “prince” waiting for him at the end of their crusade. “A bit of both, I suspect the same as you,” the God of Mischief responded. Despite this revelation, Loki’s bisexuality is mostly ignored in the subsequent episodes.

Davies believes that this is an example of how streaming services “will damn us with their condescension in the end.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, Loki showrunner Kate Herron, who herself is bi, said, “I didn’t want it to feel like we were just wedging something in, but we had this beautiful scene where these two characters are being really raw and really honest about who they are, and I was like, “Well, it is a part of who he is and who they are.”

When asked if Loki’s sexuality could be expressed through on-screen relationships rather than merely acknowledging it, Herron responded, “I would say in our story, this is how we acknowledge it. But I hope that that paves the way for deeper exploration.”

