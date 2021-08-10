Who Is Greg Grippo Dating Now? Inside Those Rumors About the ‘Bachelorette’ Star

Greg Grippo may not have found lasting love with Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette, but has he since found it with someone else from the franchise? The answer is no, despite some rumors.

Photos surfaced online — via the Bachelor Nation Scoop Instagram account — of Greg out with The Bachelor contestant Bri Springs in NYC last weekend, trying to get into a club. (Like Greg, Bri didn’t find love; she was part of Matt James’ season.) The person who submitted the images to the account reportedly added, “I literally asked for a picture and Greg didn’t speak but Bri basically spoke for him and was like ‘he said no we are trying to be discrete.'” Check out the photos below.

Following these photos making their way online, Bri shared an Instagram story of herself holding hands with someone who’s not Greg with the caption, “Current relationship status.” So those rumors are clearly just rumors, and we’ll have to wait for more details from Bri when she wants to share them about her relationship.

As for Greg, he and Katie came face-to-face in The Bachelorette‘s After the Final Rose Special on August 9 after he left in the previous week’s episode. (He planned to propose after their hometown date, but she couldn’t tell him she loved him.) Katie did get engaged in the finale — to Blake Moynes — but she was clearly still upset about how things went down with Greg, judging by what she had to say during the special.

“I felt like you were looking for the perfect opportunity to escape because you were never looking for an engagement,” Katie told him. “You spoke down to me, you didn’t even bother to say goodbye. I don’t think you know what love is.”

