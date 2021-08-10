‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Matt Amodio Is Now 4th Highest Regular Season Earner

Sportscaster Joe Buck kicked off his week as Jeopardy! guest host on Monday but, once again, it is the show’s current champion, Matt Amodio, who is stealing all the headlines.

Following Monday’s episode, Amodio is now the fourth-highest regular season earner in the show’s history, accumulating a total of $440,600 across his 14 appearances. He had already overtaken past champion Julie Collins ($428,100) last week to land number five on the list, and now he has jumped ahead of David Madden ($430,400) to secure spot number four.

While some fans were initially put off by Amodio’s tendency to answer “what is?” to every question regardless of the correct grammar, his impressive performance has won most of them around. “Highly invested in @AmodioMatt’s Jeopardy run. It’s appointment viewing at this point,” tweeted one viewer, while another stated, “I’m in awe watching him effortlessly know so much about so many topics.”

Highly invested in @AmodioMatt’s Jeopardy run. It’s appointment viewing at this point. — Andrew Robertson (@andalerob) August 10, 2021

Night after night, Matt Amodio absolutely crushes it Even though I feel bad for all his opponents, I’m in awe watching him effortlessly know so much about so many topics.@Jeopardy #jeopardy https://t.co/9w3fSCmgtu — Ava (@HelloAva) August 10, 2021

I love these kind of champions. You go Matt. — SFGiantFanForever (@BeverlyColoma) August 10, 2021

Hoping he becomes number one! We love watching him play! 💕👏🏻 — MoDix (@DixonPr) August 10, 2021

Even the other contestants wanted to see Amodio continue his winning streak. “Just keep going and make us look even better,” said one of his opponents at the end of Monday’s episode.

Even the other contestants want Matt Amodio to continue his win streak! Matt is now #4 in highest winnings (regular-season play)! pic.twitter.com/riZ6jEOtIz — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 10, 2021

However, the graduate student from New Haven, Connecticut, is not getting cocky, as he too is shocked at his astounding run. After officially landing the fourth spot on the overall earners’ list, Amodio shared his thoughts on Twitter, complimenting his “brilliant” and “talented” opponents.

Wow. I don’t know which of those numbers is most unbelievable. I think it has to be the 14 days. I’ve been up against 28 brilliant, talented people, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have made it through the gauntlet to get to this point! — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt) August 10, 2021

The question now is, how long can Amodio keep going? He would need to earn more than $532,496 to knock Jason Zuffranieri from the third position. It’s a feat that could be possible given Amodio’s frequent big money Double Jeopardy wagers. However, it’s going to be a lot tougher to overtake the top two spots held by James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings, who stand at $2,462,216 and $2,520,700, respectively.

This guy is the Jeopardy! story no one is following. https://t.co/UbGweuyJ6F — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) August 10, 2021

During Monday’s show, current host Buck joked with self-confessed Cleveland Indians fans Amodio about his team losing the World Series to the Chicago Cubs in 2016. While the defeat still stings, Amodio praised Buck as a host, tweeting, “You were so darn good hosting #jeopardy tonight,” before adding, “But next time you better be calling a Cleveland win.”

OK, I’m going to let it slide this time, @buck, because you were so darn good hosting #jeopardy tonight… But next time you better be calling a Cleveland win. https://t.co/EkjjtmG5Nr — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt) August 9, 2021

