‘Untold’ Sports Docuseries From ‘Wild, Wild Country’ Creators Coming to Netflix (VIDEO)

Netflix is taking a deep dive into some of the most pivotal moments in sporting history in a new five-part docuseries, Untold.

From the creators of Wild Wild Country, this new series reveals the true story behind some of sports’ most notable moments, as told by the athletes who lived it. From tennis to boxing to basketball, these are the stories viewers have never heard before.

The series kicks off on August 10, 2021, with a new 80-minute episode premiering weekly. Each film begins at a pivotal moment — the big fight, the Olympics, the playoffs — and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy and pathos beneath the sweat.

Stories covered in the series include the famous “Malice at the Palace” Pacers-Pistons brawl, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner reflecting on her journey to winning gold, boxer Christy Martin in the fight of her life outside the ring, professional tennis player Mardy Fish opening up about his struggles with mental health, and a misfit band of hockey players known as the Trashers taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss.

Untold will get to the heart of the passion and single-mindedness it takes to be a champion and the ways in which the triumphs can be undone off the field.

Chapman Way and Maclain Way (Wild Wild Country) will direct two films, Untold: Crime and Penalties and Untold: Breaking Point. Floyd Russ (Zion) is set to direct Untold: Malice at the Palace, with Laura Brownson (The Rachel Divide) directing Untold: Deal with the Devil and Crystal Moselle (Betty) directing Untold: Caitlyn Jenner.

Untold: Malice at the Palace, premieres Tuesday, August 10, Netflix