‘Spider-Man’ Favorite Jacob Batalon to Headline Syfy’s ‘Reginald the Vampire’

Jacob Batalon, who had a breakout performance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, has landed his first major television role in Syfy’s upcoming dramedy Reginald the Vampire.

The 10-episode series is based on author Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire novels and centers around Reginald Baskin (Batalon), who becomes an unlikely hero in a world full of beautiful, fit, and vain vampires. Reginald must overcome various obstacles, including the girl he loves but can’t be with, his bully of a boss, and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has some unrecognized powers of his own.

Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Chucky) serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series, with Shadowhunters‘ Jeremiah Chechik exec producing and directing. Great Pacific Media and Modern Story Company are behind the project, with Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, and Julie Di Cresce also exec producing.

The Fat Vampire series, first published in 2012, includes six books: Tastes Like Chicken, All You Can Eat, Harder Better Fatter Stronger, Fatpocalypse and Survival of the Fattest. The success of the novels also led to a three-book spinoff series, The Vampire Maurice, revolving around the Prohibition-era vampire mafia.

Batalon made his acting debut in 2016 in the film North Woods before landing the role of Peter Parker’s friend Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: Homecoming. He’s reprised the role in several movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also appeared in the Christmas romantic comedy feature Let It Snow.

