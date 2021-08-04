The Filmed Version of Broadway’s ‘Come From Away’ Is Coming to Apple TV+

If you missed out on seeing the moving musical Come From Away on Broadway but you have an Apple TV+ subscription, you’re in luck! The filmed version of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning hit will premiere globally on the streaming service Friday, September 10, according to Apple Original Films.

“Come From Away tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, after all flights into the U.S. are grounded on September 11, 2001,” according to the logline. “As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the ‘come from aways’ into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter, and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.”

It’s directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley (who directed the original Broadway production) and members of the original show lead the ensemble. The live performance was shot in May at New York City’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, with 9/11 survivors and front-line workers in the audience.

The cast includes: Petrina Bromley (original cast member) as Bonnie and others; Jenn Colella (original cast member and Tony Award nominee) as Beverley/Annette and others; De’lon Grant as Bob and others; Joel Hatch (original cast member) as Claude and others; Tony Lepage as Kevin T. and others; Caesar Samayoa (original cast member) as Kevin J./Ali and others; Q. Smith (original cast member) as Hannah and others; Astrid Van Wieren (original cast member and Dora award nominee) as Beulah and others; Emily Walton as Janice and others; Jim Walton as Nick/Doug and others; Sharon Wheatley (original cast member) as Diane and others; and Paul Whitty as Oz and others.

Watch the date announcement below.

The best of Broadway is coming to Apple TV+ September 10. Don’t miss the award-winning musical #ComeFromAway in a live performance featuring members of the original cast. pic.twitter.com/GWXO59p6OQ — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 4, 2021

Tony and Grammy Award nominees and Olivier Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein wrote the original book, music, and lyrics. Joining them as executive producers on the film are RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Meredith Bennett. Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine is the choreographer, and Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath the music supervisor.

eOne (Hasbro’s entertainment studio) produced the live capture performance with Laurel Thomson executive producing. Jennifer Todd and Bill Condon serve as producers alongside the original stage producers, Junkyard Dog Productions, and Mark Gordon. Brittany Hapner is a co-producer.

Come From Away, Premiere, Friday, September 10, Apple TV+