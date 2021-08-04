‘Doctor Who’: Should the Fourteenth Doctor Have New Companions? (POLL)

Whovians are going to have to say goodbye to the Thirteenth Doctor and the showrunner when Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall leave Doctor Who after the last of three upcoming specials, in the fall of 2022. But we can’t help but already wonder if there may be more farewells then, too.

A regeneration doesn’t always mean new companions, and Doctors have had more than one companion (or set of companions). So that means that we may or may not continue to see Yasmin “Yaz” Khan (Mandip Gill) and Dan Lewis (John Bishop, joining in Season 13) after we meet the Fourteenth Doctor.

We’re taking a look back at the main companions for the Doctors since the relaunch in 2005, then asking you to share your thoughts on what should come next in the poll below.

Ninth Doctor

With Christopher Eccleston’s Doctor came the introduction of Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler and the introduction of John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness (who would go on to have his own show, Torchwood).

Tenth Doctor

Rose continued to travel with the Doctor following his regeneration into David Tennant’s, but after they had to part ways — she was trapped in an alternate universe — came Freema Agyeman’s Martha Jones then Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble. (The Doctor actually met Donna before Martha.)

Eleventh Doctor

With Matt Smith’s Doctor came Karen Gillan’s Amy Pond and Arthur Darvill’s Rory Williams, until they became stuck in the past after an encounter with a Weeping Angel. Then came Jenna Coleman’s Clara Oswald.

Twelfth Doctor

Clara stuck around for Peter Capaldi’s Doctor, and following Coleman’s exit came Pearl Mackie’s Bill Potts.

Thirteenth Doctor

With Whittaker’s Doctor came the introduction of the fam: Bradley Walsh’s Graham O’Brien, Tosin Cole’s Ryan Sinclair, and Yaz. Graham and Ryan left behind traveling through space and time in the holiday special following Season 12, and Yaz stayed with the Doctor. They’ll meet Dan in Season 13.

Doctor Who, Season 13, TBA, BBC America