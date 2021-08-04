‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies’ Trailer: Vets vs. Rookies — and Each Other (VIDEO)

“Agents, here on the Challenge, missions are harder, my eliminations tougher,” host TJ Lavin says in the trailer for the newest season of The Challenge, Spies, Lies and Allies. “So I brought 34 of the world’s most elite agents from around the globe to test every one of your skills.”

The 37th season (premiering August 11) features, for the first time, 17 “International Operatives” alongside the “elite U.S. agents,” with players coming from versions of Survivor, Big Brother, and Love Island from around the world, 12 Dates of Christmas, and other shows.

Because of that, “all of us vets, we have to stick together because we’re going to be outnumbered,” veteran Nany Gonzalez (on her 11th Challenge) says in the trailer. But let’s be realistic: How long will that really last with trust issues? Hint: not long at all. After all, as vet Cory Wharton (on his ninth Challenge) points out, “it’s a dirty game.”

“Legends will be made here,” TJ says. But before that happens, there’s plenty of romance, hookups, drama, fights, injuries, and, of course, twists, coming the players’ ways. Watch the video below for a look at the rookies, some of the daily challenges and eliminations, and more.

“With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of one million dollars in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games,” the logline for the season teases.

But fans don’t have to wait until August 11 to start getting in on the Challenge fun. MTV has launched the first-ever The Challenge: Fantasy League. Fans can sign up for their chance to win prizes, become a Challenge champion, and engage with the cast in this fantasy league by visiting https://www.thechallengefantasy.com.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, Season Premiere, Wednesday, August 11, 8/7c, MTV