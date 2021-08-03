Ready to meet the newest prodigy?

Disney+ has announced that Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., its reimagined take on Doogie Howser, M.D., will premiere on September 8, with new episodes rolling out weekly on Wednesdays. The streaming service also released the series’ title sequence, with an updated take on the original’s theme song, re-imagined and performed by composer Wendy Wang and world-renowned ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.

Watch the video below to meet the 16-year-old Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), including newspaper articles on her journey to her budding medical career and at work. (You’ll see the parallels to the one for Neil Patrick Harris’ character, with their perfect scores, nine weeks in high school, and college graduation at age 10).

Set in Hawai’i, this coming-of-age dramedy follows Lahela as she juggles her job and life as a teenager, with support from her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends. Her career-driven mother, Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins) is also her supervisor at the hospital, while her father, Benny (Jason Scott Lee), is described as “doting” and the one who keeps her connected to what matters the most.

She also has two brothers — the older, free-spirited Kai (Matthew Sato) and the younger, gregarious Brian Patrick (Wes Tian) — as well as her best friend Steph (Emma Meisel), surfer crush Walter (Alex Aiono), and colleagues Dr. Lee (Ronny Chieng), Charles (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman), and Noelani (Mapuana Makia) by her side.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is shot on location in O’ahu. Joining creator Kourtney Kang in executive producing are Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O’Malley, Matt Kuhn, and Justin McEwen.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 8, Disney+