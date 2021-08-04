Paris Is Burning (in the Kitchen), HGTV Combats ‘Bland,’ TLC’s Funky ‘Feet,’ Summer Olympics

Paris Hilton takes her celebreality brand to Netflix to cook up something less than a storm. HGTV launches a colorful home-design series, while TLC tends to what ails our aching feet. The Olympics continues with track & field and beach volleyball among marquee sports.

Cooking with Paris

Series Premiere

High on the list—or low, depending on how you rank these things (and I do mean rank)—of self-regarding celeb-utantes who live for overexposure is Paris Hilton, who’s taking her brand to Netflix for an ironic twist on a supposedly comical cooking show. Notably, she doesn’t invite the likes of Martha Stewart or Rachael Ray to observe or advise her on kitchen technique. Instead, she swans about, making messes even Lucy might envy, in the company of famous friends including Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovoto, comedian Nikki Glaser, rapper Saweetie, and inevitably, mom Kathy and sister Nicky Hilton.

Breaking Bland

Series Premiere 9/8c

Down with drab, banish the beige! A new home-makeover design series features Mary Welch, a veteran of New York interior design, as she tackles projects in Charleston, S.C., with an eye toward eye-popping hues and vivid patterns to spice up traditional dream homes. In the opener (premiering with back-to-back episodes), Welch adds a colorful kitchen and kid-friendly bar to a family’s home.

My Feet Are Killing Me

Season Premiere 10/9c

The extreme podiatry series, a natural companion to Dr. Pimple Popper, returns for a third season of cases that may inspire you to soak your own tootsies in a bath of Epsom Salts to calm your nerves. In the opener, Dr. Brad attends to a patient whose calluses are covering literal horns growing out of his feet. (Pity the man’s socks.) And Dr. Ebonie attends to another with the dreaded toe fungus.

Summer Olympics

With gymnastics and swimming now in the rear-view mirror, the Olympics prime-time show focuses on track & field and beach volleyball, with a women’s volleyball semifinal covered live, along with finals in men’s triple jump, shot put and 110 hurdles. In prime time, USA covers more track & field live, CNBC covers the gamut from skateboarding and diving to canoeing, Olympic Channel turns to wrestling at 10 pm/9c and Golf Channel features the women’s second round starting at 6:30 pm/5:30c. (All times Eastern.) For complete information on what to watch, where and when, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.

