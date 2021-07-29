Matt Amodio Becomes One of ‘Jeopardy!’s Biggest Winners Ever

Jeopardy!‘s latest champion is setting a record with his big winnings after the latest episode. Matt Amodio won his seventh straight game with a total of $74,000 for a single game.

The large sum puts his grand total of winnings earned so far at $268,800, entering him in ninth place for all-time Jeopardy! regular-season winnings. The graduate student from New Haven, Connecticut has been crushing the competition and continues to wow current guest host LeVar Burton.

Despite his continued success, Amodio is most proud of his first victory, which he claims is the sweetest to date. “Once you [win] once, that’s just such a great accomplishment,” Amodio said in a statement shared with press. “Nobody can ever take that away from you.”

Amodio will continue his run on the show during the July 30 episode, aiming for his eighth straight victory against Andrew Kleinschmidt from La Jolla, California, and Rachel McMullen from Denton, Texas.

After his fifth win, Amodio qualified for Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions, which will take place next season as Season 37 comes to a close over the next couple of weeks. Burton will wrap his guest hosting on Friday as well, paving the way for Season 37’s final guest hosts David Faber and Joe Buck.

Could Amodio’s run continue on with the upcoming guests? Only time will tell. Don’t miss out as Jeopardy! continues its Season 37 run.

