Don’t trust the smiles on the faces of those in charge of the Commonwealth, the community we’re about to get a really good look at in The Walking Dead‘s 11th and final season. (It’s split into three parts; the first premieres Sunday, August 22, with the second and third coming in 2022.)

As was revealed at the show’s [email protected] panel, Laila Robins and Josh Hamilton are joining the cast as new series regulars, Pamela Milton and Lance Hornsby, and both have ties to the Commonwealth. Pamela is the governor, while Lance is the bookkeeper. Check out the photos of them above and below.

Lance was seen as part of a “Welcome to the Commonwealth” video in the trailer released during the panel — which suggested nothing is quite what it seems in this community. And the new teaser is proof of that as well.

Auditors for the Commonwealth put the survivors who had been in the train cars at the end of Season 10 — Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) — under Level 1 assessment. And while we may not get any details, one thing is clear: you don’t want to fail.

Also glimpsed in this promo: the Reapers (“By the time you see them, you’re already dead,” Lauren Cohan’s Maggie, who has history with them, warns), Carol (Melissa McBride) seemingly “leaving to fight ghosts,” and much more. It ends with flashes of some gruesome imagery, including a walker and that Commonwealth welcome video (“Fight the dead. Save the living,” reads a banner).

The Walking Dead, Season 11A Premiere, Sunday, August 22, 9/8c, AMC