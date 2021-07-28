One of David Letterman’s most iconic segments is coming back…sort of.

TBS has ordered a 10-episode, half-hour series based on the late-night host’s “Stupid Pet Tricks” segment (which first debuted in the 1980s). Sarah Silverman is set to host what’s described as “a fresh, comedy variety show filled with big laughs, extraordinary animals, and of course the most Stupid Pet Tricks out there.” Production is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles later this year.

“The rule in show business is, ‘never work with animals or children’ but I choose to work with David Letterman anyway,” Silverman said in a statement.

In each episode, the series will feature a parade of pets performing the most ridiculous, impressive, and extraordinary tricks before a live audience, with comedic bits, games, and surprise celebrity guest drop-ins. The goal is to be crowned Stupidest Trick of the Week.

“David Letterman is an entertainment legend who changed the face of broadcast history with three simple words ‘Stupid Pet Tricks.’ Not just anyone could carry on that legacy, except the wickedly brilliant, Sarah Silverman,” Brett Weitz, General Manager, TBS, TNT and truTV added. “I have no doubt that her brand of comedy will bring heart and raw humor in a way that will capture the original heritage of ‘Stupid Pet Tricks’ and provide hilarious moments for a new generation yearning to seek truth and laugh till they cry.”

“This is a dream project,” executive producer Jay Blumenfield said. “To be able to take one of our favorite late-night segments ever, watch Sarah Silverman infuse it with originality and new life and then go make it for TBS, doesn’t get better than this.”

Joining Blumenfield as executive producers of Stupid Pet Tricks are Tony Marsh, Letterman, Silverman, and Amy Zvi. Merrill Markoe serves as a consulting producer.