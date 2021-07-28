Amber Riley, Loretta Devine & More to Feature in BET+’s Holiday Slate

BET+ is expanding its library of original holiday films this winter as the streamer makes way for eight new titles.

The slate is expected to begin in November and feature titles highlighting fan-favorites such as Glee‘s Amber Riley and Loretta Devine among others. Reported by Deadline, these titles are only scratching the surface of what’s to come as a fuller list looms on the horizon.

Below, see which titles, stars, and directors are getting involved with the BET+ 2021 holiday lineup.

A Christmas Wish

Written and directed by Christopher Nolen, A Christmas Wish tells the story of single mother Roz McKenzie as she wishes for a miracle to help her and her daughter survive Christmas. The film stars Noree Victoria, Nadia Simms, Blue Kimble, and Javon Johnson.

A Rich Christmas

Directed by Victoria Rowell and written by Shateka “SJ” Johnson, A Rich Christmas follows an ungrateful socialite as her father forces her to work at a family homeless center.

The Business of Christmas 2

The film follows the Franklin family who are grappling with the loss of their father, Oscar. As they come to the realization that things will never be the same at the holidays, their mother struggles to let love in as the children have trouble seeing beyond their own career and relationship problems. Together they’ll have to remember there’s no Christmas without family. The Business of Christmas 2 stars Daphne Maxwell Reid and Jennifer Freeman. The movie is directed by Tim Reid and written by Camara Davis.

Christmas Déjà Vu

In this film by writer and director Christel Gibson, a woman who is down on her luck and hates Christmas meets an angel and has her wish to become a singer granted. Amber Riley, Loretta Devine, and Blue Kimble star.

Christmas for Sale

When a young real estate agent pretends to be a yoga instructor on a holiday ski trip in order to attain a real estate listing from a billionaire client, she ends up falling for the charming man in this film from writer Camara Davis and director Michael Mayhall. The title features stars Nadine Ellis, Aaron Spears, and Shanti Lowry.

The Jenkins Family Christmas

Sisters Baneatta and Beverly attempt to keep up family holiday traditions following the death of their father but the arrival of an unknown half-sister shakes things up in The Jenkinkims Family Christmas from director Robin Givens and writers Christopher Oscar Pena and Joy Kecken. The cast features Regina Taylor, Kim Coles, Tammy Townsend, Robert Gossett, Ashley Love Mills, Anthony Chatmon II, Derek Chadwick, Bailey Bass, Thomas Miles, and Monti Washington.

Merry Switchmas

Identical twin sisters decide to swap places for the night during their parents’ annual Christmas party where their boyfriends, a “feisty great-aunt,” and more are in attendance. But will their plan go awry when they begin to learn more than they bargained for? Merry Switchmas is written by Gabrielle Collins and directed by Chris Nolen. The film stars Valarie Pettiford, Thea Camara, Peter Parros, Rachel Aladdin, Rebekah Aladdin, Joseph Harold, and Joel Harold.

Soul Santa

In this film directed by Terri Vaughn and written by Greg Anderson, a man with debts to the mob goes into hiding as a shopping mall Santa. Soul Santa stars David Mann, Tamela Mann, Brooke Monroe Conaway, Christopher Gurr, and Ross Fleming.