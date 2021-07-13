It may still be Christmas in July on the Hallmark Channel right now, but we’re already getting information about the network’s upcoming “Countdown to Christmas” programming event.

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, and actress Jordin Sparks (American Idol Season 6 winner) and Hallmark alum Michael Xavier (Christmas Comes Twice, pictured below) will star in A Christmas Treasure. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

In A Christmas Treasure, Sparks’ Lou and Xavier’s Kyle are both at crossroads. Lou opens a 100-year-old time capsule and finds her grandfather’s journal. She then wonders if she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career or stay in Pine Grove and carry on her family’s local newspaper. Kyle is a charming chef visiting Pine Grove for the holidays. “When Lou and Kyle meet, they both have doubts about their future, but the magic of the holiday season and the connection they have helps each of their journeys,” according to the logline.

“Christmas is so special to me and I’m thrilled that I get to share this festive movie with you this year,” Sparks said in a statement. “I loved being able to perform some of my favorite Christmas melodies, one for the first time, as part of the movie. Joining the Hallmark family is a dream come true! I know people are going to fall in love with Lou and our story that truly represents the phrase, ‘Home is where the Heart is.'”

Sparks covers “This Christmas” and “O Holy Night” (on the piano), and her original song from her 2020 Christmas album, Cider & Hennessy, “Oh, It’s Christmas,” will also be part of the movie.

A Christmas Treasure is from Christmas Treasure Road Productions Ltd. Stephanie Germain, Sparks, Harvey Kahn, and Allen Lewis serve as executive producers. Charles Cooper is a producer. Michael Robison directed from a story by Jen Notas Shapiro and teleplay by Sandra Berg and Judith Berg.