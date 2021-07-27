‘Chicago Party Aunt’: RuPaul, Lauren Ash & More Join Netflix’s Adult Animated Comedy

Today, Netflix announced the upcoming adult animated series Chicago Party Aunt, based on Chris Witaske’s popular Twitter account of the same name. Created by Witaske, Jon Barinholtz, and Katie Rich, the series will star Lauren Ash, Rory O’Malley, and RuPaul Charles.

“Chicago Party Aunt is a half-hour animated comedy that follows Diane Dunbrowski, AKA The Chicago Party Aunt, as she stays true to her mantra ‘If life gives you lemons, turn that s*** into Mike’s Hard Lemonade,’” states Netflix’s show logline.

Ash will play the titular “Chicago Party Aunt,” who is a die-hard Chicago sports fan with a heart of gold. O’Malley’s “Daniel” decides to spend his “gap year” living with his Aunt Diane in Chicago as he figures out his path in life. “Daniel is gay and Diane is determined to be his working class fairy godmother who helps bring him out of his shell while he takes on helping her navigate the waters of the increasingly socially complex world around her,” states his character description.

RuPaul will play fish out of water “Gideon,” who challenges Diane as he strives for success in the business world by transforming the local barbershop into an NYC-style salon called “Borough.” Also joining the cast are Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and creators Rich, Barinholtz, and Witaske.

The 16-episode series will premiere in 2 parts, with Part 1 premiering on September 17 with eight 30-minute-long episodes. Ike Barinholtz and Dave Stassen (23/34), Will Gluck and Richie Schwartz (Olive Bridge Entertainment), and Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina (Titmouse) will serve as executive producers with Matt Craig as showrunner. Titmouse (Big Mouth) will serve as the show’s animation studio.

Chicago Party Aunt, Series Premiere, Friday, September 17, Netflix