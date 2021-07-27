Nick Creegan Joins ‘Batwoman’ Season 3: Cast, Crew & Fans React

Martin Holmes
Nick Creegan
Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Nick Creegan will get to live out a childhood dream as he heads to Gotham city for Batwoman Season 3.

As first reported by Deadline, Creegan has been cast in The CW superhero series as Marquis Jet, a sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle. Marquis is too charming for his own good and wields his power with a ne’er do well attitude. He treats life as one big joke, and his reckless abandon causes him to clash with his no-nonsense mother Jada Jet.

A previous casting description mentioned how Marquis had a run-in as a child with “one of Batman’s more dangerous villains.” It isn’t clear if this will be part of his story in the upcoming season. What we do know is that when he meets Ryan (Javicia Leslie), he sees in her a like-minded young go-getter who, like him, is just waiting for the right opportunity to make his mark on Gotham.

Following the news, Creegan took to social media to share his excitement. “As a kid, I used to wonder what it would be like to live in Gotham City…never expected to find out as an adult,” he wrote.

 

A post shared by Nick Creegan (@nickcreegan)

Batwoman writers Maya Houston, Natalie Abrams and Daphne Miles publicly welcomed Creegan to the “BatFam.” Meanwhile, Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke Fox/Batwing on the show, shared his thoughts with the purple devil-faced emoji. “Idk if they’re ready for us on screen together my dude!!!” Creegan responded.

Fans also appeared to react positively to the news. “Excited to see what Nick Creegan does on #Batwoman next season,” wrote one Twitter user. “Richie moving on UP,” wrote another, referring to the character Creegan plays in NBC’s crime-drama Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Creegan joins the recently announced new series regular Victoria Cartagena, who is set to reprise her role as Gotham‘s Renee Montoya. “Congratulations Nick! Can’t wait to work with you too! You’ve stumbled across a great family on @CWBatwoman everyone is so kind!” Cartagena tweeted her fellow new castmate.

Batwoman, Season 3 premieres Wednesday, October 13, 9/8c, The CW

