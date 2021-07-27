Nick Creegan Joins ‘Batwoman’ Season 3: Cast, Crew & Fans React

Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Nick Creegan will get to live out a childhood dream as he heads to Gotham city for Batwoman Season 3.

As first reported by Deadline, Creegan has been cast in The CW superhero series as Marquis Jet, a sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle. Marquis is too charming for his own good and wields his power with a ne’er do well attitude. He treats life as one big joke, and his reckless abandon causes him to clash with his no-nonsense mother Jada Jet.

A previous casting description mentioned how Marquis had a run-in as a child with “one of Batman’s more dangerous villains.” It isn’t clear if this will be part of his story in the upcoming season. What we do know is that when he meets Ryan (Javicia Leslie), he sees in her a like-minded young go-getter who, like him, is just waiting for the right opportunity to make his mark on Gotham.

Following the news, Creegan took to social media to share his excitement. “As a kid, I used to wonder what it would be like to live in Gotham City…never expected to find out as an adult,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Creegan (@nickcreegan)

Batwoman writers Maya Houston, Natalie Abrams and Daphne Miles publicly welcomed Creegan to the “BatFam.” Meanwhile, Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke Fox/Batwing on the show, shared his thoughts with the purple devil-faced emoji. “Idk if they’re ready for us on screen together my dude!!!” Creegan responded.

Idk if they’re ready for us on screen together my dude!!! — nick• (@NickCreegan) July 26, 2021

SO excited to welcome you to the batfam, @NickCreegan !!! 🦇 https://t.co/J3eDY46M6I — Daphne Miles 💖💜💙 (@dafacles) July 26, 2021

Yo @NickCreegan I don’t think the people are ready for this… https://t.co/nNFZYKAQye — Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) July 27, 2021

..and to think all this came from Oxtail and dedication to the craft. Proud of you my boy @NickCreegan https://t.co/lJb5XymnZF — Ken 🍷 (@ken_plush) July 26, 2021

Fans also appeared to react positively to the news. “Excited to see what Nick Creegan does on #Batwoman next season,” wrote one Twitter user. “Richie moving on UP,” wrote another, referring to the character Creegan plays in NBC’s crime-drama Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Excited to see what Nick Creegan does on #Batwoman next season: https://t.co/kVJ4CF9z2I — Marisa Roffman (@marisaroffman) July 26, 2021

Hayyyyyyy @NickCreegan I see you!! Richie movin on UP https://t.co/vqfbP4skI1 — Det. Stabler + Cap. Benson (@keywestgrrl) July 26, 2021

So proud of this guy @NickCreegan Even in his early days at ESPN, you could see he WANTED it & was willing to do what it took to get it. Great lesson for everyone. Don’t just talk about it. Be about it. Keep growing bro!! https://t.co/r2ap37wRWk — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) July 26, 2021

Creegan joins the recently announced new series regular Victoria Cartagena, who is set to reprise her role as Gotham‘s Renee Montoya. “Congratulations Nick! Can’t wait to work with you too! You’ve stumbled across a great family on @CWBatwoman everyone is so kind!” Cartagena tweeted her fellow new castmate.

I guess #Reneemontoya and I have some unfinished business❤️ So very excited to join this new group of talented artists, writers & crew who are doing their thing over here! They have welcomed me wholeheartedly! Grateful, humbled, hype AF… #batwoman #fullcircle https://t.co/eeNCmptT7v — Victoria Cartagena (@VickiCartagena) July 20, 2021

Batwoman, Season 3 premieres Wednesday, October 13, 9/8c, The CW